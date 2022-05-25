Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $497.00

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 42.9% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $444,332.59 and approximately $497.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,695.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,981.23 or 0.06671729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00237096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016424 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.33 or 0.00661139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.84 or 0.00652737 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00081783 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004408 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.