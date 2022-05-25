Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Up to $28.99

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.99, but opened at $29.91. Range Resources shares last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 35,578 shares changing hands.

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Range Resources alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.67, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 385.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.