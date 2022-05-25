Rainicorn Price Reaches $0.0239 on Exchanges (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $11.93 million and $43,704.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,866.71 or 0.29470305 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.83 or 0.00494656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00034002 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000273 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,159.52 or 1.40125660 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars.

