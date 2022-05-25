Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $744.00 million-$752.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.71 million.

Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,446. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,141 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 681,965 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth $6,148,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after purchasing an additional 498,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 326,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

