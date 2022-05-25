Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 7,980 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 489,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,201,000 after purchasing an additional 172,347 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 77 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,778 shares of company stock valued at $26,133,901 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $690.88. 561,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,114. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $492.13 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $681.76 and a 200 day moving average of $647.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.09 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

