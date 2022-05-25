Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 33,915 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,915 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,592 shares of company stock valued at $14,342,393. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.98. 1,584,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,332. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.21. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.44.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.