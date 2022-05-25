Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 1,987 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $4.62 on Wednesday, hitting $265.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,123. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.71. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.35 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

