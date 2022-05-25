Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $6.33 Million in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 74,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 7,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWW traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

