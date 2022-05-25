Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys 43,587 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 213.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,587 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,680,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.13. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

