Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys 2,860 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,294.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,877. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.12. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

