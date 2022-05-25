Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Gap Down to $122.88

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $122.88, but opened at $118.01. Qualys shares last traded at $123.18, with a volume of 424 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.12.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,234,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at $465,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,265,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,164 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after buying an additional 68,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

