QUAI DAO (QUAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $270,740.28

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. QUAI DAO has a market capitalization of $270,740.28 and approximately $103,295.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,813.32 or 0.29547372 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.16 or 0.00496729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00034170 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008793 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

