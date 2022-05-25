Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Qorvo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Qorvo by 7.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $102.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.31. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

