Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for The TJX Companies, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for TJX Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. William Blair also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $59.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.