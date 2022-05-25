Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Reduced by Cormark

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Trevali Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.75 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$114.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.37.

Shares of TSE:TV opened at C$0.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.20. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.57 and a 1 year high of C$2.70.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

