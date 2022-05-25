Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM)
