Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 116,347 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

