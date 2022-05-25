Puma (ETR:PUM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.94

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €57.94 ($61.64) and last traded at €61.18 ($65.09), with a volume of 740298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €60.48 ($64.34).

Several brokerages recently commented on PUM. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($91.49) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €108.09 ($114.99).

The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €88.28.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

