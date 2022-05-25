Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $16,535,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 26,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $330.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $287.44 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

