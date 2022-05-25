Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 72,690 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,690 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 691.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,422 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $99,070,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $54,033,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,316,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after buying an additional 406,187 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10,489.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 313,738 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.32. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

