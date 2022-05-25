Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,500 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,279,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,022,000 after buying an additional 169,931 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after acquiring an additional 644,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

