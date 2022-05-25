Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,029 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,687,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after acquiring an additional 656,752 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,441,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,950,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

MMM opened at $145.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.70 and a 200 day moving average of $161.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $206.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

