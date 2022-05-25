Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,250 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group stock opened at $110.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.07 and a 200 day moving average of $134.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.35 and a 12-month high of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.87). Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -3.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

About Colliers International Group (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.