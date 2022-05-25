Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

NYSE:D opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.16. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

