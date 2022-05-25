Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 90,990 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 90,990 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.30% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AJRD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $506,905.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,636.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AJRD opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

