Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Shares of 170,604 Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 170,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,075,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23. Nuvei Co. has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $211.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVEI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

