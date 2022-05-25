Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,444,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 891,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,071,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,027,000 after purchasing an additional 41,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 429,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,673,000 after acquiring an additional 351,084 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMN opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.36.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

