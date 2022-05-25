Public Mint Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $1,378.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018615 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000410 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,329,275 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

