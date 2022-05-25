PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 17,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 27,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52.

Get PT Astra International Tbk alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from PT Astra International Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.