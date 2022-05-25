Provida Pension Fund Administrator Takes Position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

BATS:ECH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. 513,325 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.