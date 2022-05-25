Provida Pension Fund Administrator Takes $43.40 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 325,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,399,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.6% of Provida Pension Fund Administrator’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,054.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 79,445 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,696,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,545,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $116.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,136 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.97.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.