Provida Pension Fund Administrator Purchases New Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,055 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,264,000 after acquiring an additional 388,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,349,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

NYSE:BAP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.33. 338,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.87. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $182.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $991.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $3.9382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.73%.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

