Provida Pension Fund Administrator Makes New $5.03 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 104,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 297.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,403,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25,639.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,801,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,389,000 after purchasing an additional 131,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,519,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,317,000 after buying an additional 417,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,352,000 after buying an additional 355,020 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWW traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,050. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

