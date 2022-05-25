Provida Pension Fund Administrator Invests $85.73 Million in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,015,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $85,730,000. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF accounts for 3.2% of Provida Pension Fund Administrator’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,800,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 122,276 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AAXJ traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,921,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,485. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $96.39.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

