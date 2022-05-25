Provida Pension Fund Administrator Invests $810,000 in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,414,000 after buying an additional 235,937 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,499,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,001,000 after buying an additional 219,980 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,955,000 after buying an additional 136,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,881,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $95.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,466,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,406,914. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $110.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.73.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.