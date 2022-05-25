Provida Pension Fund Administrator Invests $18.82 Million in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 282,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,822,000. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Provida Pension Fund Administrator’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Provida Pension Fund Administrator owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,058,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,924 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,091,000 after buying an additional 1,252,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,559,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,777,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,294,000.

NASDAQ:MCHI traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,059,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,739. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

