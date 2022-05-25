Provida Pension Fund Administrator Invests $113,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,880,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,073,662. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.