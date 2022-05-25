Provida Pension Fund Administrator Buys Shares of 49,357 Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of BRF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. 4,233,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,706,623. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.75.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

