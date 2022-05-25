Provida Pension Fund Administrator Buys New Shares in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,379,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,452,000. VanEck Russia ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Provida Pension Fund Administrator’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $857,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in VanEck Russia ETF by 1,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,594 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in VanEck Russia ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,603,000 after purchasing an additional 135,441 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in VanEck Russia ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period.

RSX remained flat at $$5.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. VanEck Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $33.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

