Provida Pension Fund Administrator Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,609,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $128,841,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up about 4.8% of Provida Pension Fund Administrator’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Provida Pension Fund Administrator owned about 2.48% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 45,671 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $472,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

EWY traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,934,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,521. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $62.17 and a 52 week high of $94.07.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.