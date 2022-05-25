ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, May 27th (NYSEARCA:SCC)

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, May 27th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

Get ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 15.25% of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the services industry of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.