Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Short Interest Down 92.0% in May

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PGUUF remained flat at $$0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.
About Prosegur Cash
