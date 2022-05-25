Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Short Interest Down 92.0% in May

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGUUF remained flat at $$0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

