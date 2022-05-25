Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.92 and last traded at $26.92. 5,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 340,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a current ratio of 13.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.63.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 1,722.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,742,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,120,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,859,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,437,000 after buying an additional 1,220,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after buying an additional 546,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

