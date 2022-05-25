Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.00 million-$193.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.03 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.14 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.86.

PGNY stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. 31,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,052. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. Progyny has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $5,469,434.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 125,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $4,922,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 506,155 shares of company stock valued at $21,618,782. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Progyny by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

