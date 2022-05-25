Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.00 million-$193.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.03 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.14 EPS.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.86.
PGNY stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. 31,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,052. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. Progyny has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.01.
In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $5,469,434.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 125,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $4,922,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 506,155 shares of company stock valued at $21,618,782. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Progyny by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Progyny (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
