Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 107.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $377.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 273,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $999,648.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,591,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,103,316.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at $49,988.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 288,948 shares of company stock worth $1,068,137 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Porch Group by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 500,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 253,165 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,092,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after acquiring an additional 191,520 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

