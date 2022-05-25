Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Pool by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,997,000 after acquiring an additional 207,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 994.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,024,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 10.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after acquiring an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Pool by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 621,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,865,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,005,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $389.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.51. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $377.52 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

