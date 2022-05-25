Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. develops, manufactures and sells cosmetics and related products primarily in Japan and internationally. It offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods and fashion items. The company’s brand portfolio includes Jurlique, H2O, POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, THREE and Decencia. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pola Orbis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS PORBF opened at $11.58 on Friday. Pola Orbis has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, and FIVEISM × THREE brand names.

