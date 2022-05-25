PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Price Down 13.6% on Analyst Downgrade

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) shares traded down 13.6% on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.18. 8,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 878,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PMVP. Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,835,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 568.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,187,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,199,000 after buying an additional 269,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 138,463 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $573.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

