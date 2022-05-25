PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Shares of PLBY Group stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 26,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,644. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.11.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lance Barton purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $38,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $317,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and have sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PLBY Group by 832.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 1,469,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 560,801 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 696.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 225,970 shares during the last quarter.

PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.