PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of PLBY Group stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 26,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,644. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.11.
In related news, CFO Lance Barton purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $38,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $317,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and have sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PLBY Group by 832.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 1,469,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 560,801 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 696.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 225,970 shares during the last quarter.
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
