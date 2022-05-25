Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Receives $7.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $26,630.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 165.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 85,056 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 41.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 221,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter worth $839,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter worth $32,000. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXLW traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.01. 7,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,439. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 26.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

