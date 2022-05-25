PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Capitalization Reaches $105,252.46

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $105,252.46 and approximately $8.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

